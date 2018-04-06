

The Canadian Press





The trial of former provincial cabinet ministers Nathalie Normandeau, Marc-Yvan Cote and four others, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, has been postponed.

No new date has been set. The six face charges of fraud, conspiracy and breach of trust.

Normandeau’s attorney Maxime Roy said Judge Louis Dionne decided to suspend the trial on the basis of motions filed by the accused.

Cote and the four other defendants filed a motion demanding the removal of Justice Andre Perreault from the case, saying they want a new judge for the trial.

Normandeau was not a party to the motions and has asked for a separate trial to begin as soon as possible.

Roy said that due to the motion for recusal, Perreault no longer has the power to make decisions on any proceedings, including that asking for a separate trial.