MONTREAL -- Tim Leggett has lived on Lake Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux for five years, and in recent weeks, he says the town has stopped picking up recycling bins, turning a peaceful tree-lined street into a dump.

“When the bins were on the exterior of the complex, they were always emptied on Mondays and Thursdays,” said Leggett. “Now they forced them into our front yards, they don't even empty them. It's awful!"

Monique Overbeke said the bins were moved to her front yard just a few weeks ago, and that they're attracting rodents.

“We don't want rats and raccoons in our garden, they're right next door," she said. "I don't want this. Nobody wants this."

A local DDO councillor told CTV News that the city faced problems with the condo association, which it says agreed to have the bins installed on Lake Street.

As to why the bins were not emptied, the councillor blamed a human error on the part of the recycling contractor.

DDO Mayor Alex Bottauschi did not respond to CTV News requests for comment.

Catherine Witchell is part of the condo association where the issue is a hot-button.

“We’re trying to do the best for our community," she said. "Make it look beautiful. We're 222 units, and the last thing we need is to have dumpsters and garbage falling out of them."

Coincidence or not, after CTV News started asking questions, the city finally showed up, and started picking up the recycling bins.

The question remains: will the trucks be back more regularly?

Locals are suspicious.

“Every time we speak to somebody about this they know the problem, and they'll say we're fed-fed uph this problem," said Leggett. "We're paying our taxes but we're not getting the service we deserve. It'sneighbourhoodrhood and they’re treating it like a ghetto."

With hot summer days ahead, the last thing residents want is stinking garbage or recycling piling up in front of their homes.