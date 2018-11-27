

CTV Montreal





Montrealers expecting to wake up to a city coated in inches of white snow were disappointed on Tuesday.

While forecasters had predicted the city would be hit with its first major snowstorm of the season, Environment Canada is now forecasting that just five centimetres will fall before Tuesday afternoon, while another two to four centimetres will fall overnight.

The temperature will also stay mild, hovering near 0 Celsius throughout the day. However, Environment Canada also forecasted winds of 20 kilometres per hour, with some gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The weather is forecasted to remain mild throughout the week, with temperatures hovering over 0 Celsius, and periods of light flurries and some rain showers.