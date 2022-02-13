Advertisement
No winning ticket for Saturday's $8.8 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, February 13, 2022 7:43AM EST
No winning ticket was sold for the $8.8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 16 will be an estimated $12 million.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 13, 2022.