TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 25 will be an estimated $8 million dollars.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 22, 2021.