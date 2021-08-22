Advertisement
No winning ticket for Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot, Quebecer wins $1 million
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 7:42AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 25 will be an estimated $8 million dollars.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 22, 2021.