TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $11.8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 11 will be an estimated $14 million.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 8, 2021.