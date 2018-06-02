No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 9:30AM EDT
Once again the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed.
No winning ticket was sold for last night's big prize.
The draw also offered 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, 33 of which were claimed by a total 45 winning tickets, meaning several will be shared.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 8 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will rise to 52.
