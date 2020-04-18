MONTREAL -- For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, just over a month ago, there will be no daily televised weekend update with Quebec Premier François Legault or any other representative from the Quebec government.

According to one of the scenarios unveiled by public health officials several days ago, this Saturday, April 18 was to mark the peak of this first wave of infections in Quebec.

The projections predicted between 1,263 and 9,000 deaths related to COVID-19 in Quebec and some 29,000 confirmed cases. Fortunately, the reality to date is much better than that, although the number of victims among the elderly in Quebec remains of concern.

The latest official release of data, on Friday, reported 16,798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, including 688 deaths.





