There will be no update on the condition of Montreal Canadiens’ captain Max Pacioretty or defenceman Victor Mete until at least Monday.

Both players were injured during the Hab’s Friday 6-3 win against the New York Islanders.

Pacioretty, who has had a disappointing season with just 17 goals and 37 points in 64 games, left the match in the third period with a lower body injury and didn’t play Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

It was the first time Pacioretty missed a game due to injury since the end of the 2014-15 season.

Mete also missed the Bruins game with a hand injury. He played less than six minutes against the Islanders.

Both players returned to Montreal on Saturday for further medical examination.

The Canadiens called up defenceman Rinat Valiev on Saturday, but didn’t play in the 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins. Valiev was acquired from Toronto in the deal that sent Tomas Plekanec to the Leafs. The defenceman was then assigned to the AHL Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens, enjoying a seven-game point streak (3-0-4), took the day off on Sunday. They will practice on Monday in Boston before taking on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. That game is the third in a six-game, 10-day road trip. On Thursday, the Habs face the Florida Panthers and then travel to Tampa for a Saturday afternoon tilt against the Lightning.

The road trip wraps up on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Then, the Habs play guest to the Dallas Stars, including popular former Hab Alexander Radulov, on Tuesday.