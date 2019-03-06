Featured Video
No suspects in fatal shooting of 26-year-old rapper in Auteuil
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 12:14PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 6:31PM EST
Laval police have set up a command post in Auteuil in hopes of shedding light on a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.
The body of a 26-year-old man was reportedly found outside of a residence on the corner of Des Laurentides Blvd and des Terrasses Avenue around 6 a.m.
John Dany Elias Espinal, 26, succumbed to his injuries - severe head wounds, police say - in hospital.
Des Laurentides remains closed to traffic between Bellehumeur Street and Des Terrasses Ave.
According to Laval Police, Espinal - originally from the Dominican Republic and studied at LaSalle College - lived in the neighbourhood where his body was found.
"The Laval Major Crimes Section is directing this investigation and they have met with family and friends of the victim," said Lieutenant Frederic Jean of Laval Police. "They are trying to ascertain a motive for this crime."
He is not known to authorities, and there were no witnesses to the shooting.
Police have not yet established a possible motive, but called Espinal a "family man."
They say that a witness may have spotted the shooter leaving the scene.
"We have some witnesses and we're trying to find more witnesses, but right right now we don't have a precise description that we can divulge to the public," Jean said.
