'No support, no solutions': Montreal mom and 3 children stuck in travel nightmare, missing Christmas with dad
When her husband got a job in Vancouver about a month ago, Montreal resident Lorraine Dray planned a holiday trip out west with their three young children, including an infant, so the family could be together for Christmas.
It was not to be. After two cancelled flights, Dray will be stuck in Toronto for six nights with her kids, aged 10, five and three months old. She couldn't book a flight to Vancouver that left Toronto earlier than Dec. 26.
"It's such a terrible experience. I never, ever want to travel again during the holidays," Dray said in an interview with CTV News.
Unfortunately, she has plenty of company. Thousands of other passengers are also affected as a messy winter storm making its way around North America wreaks havoc with airlines' flights and schedules.
Dray's classic travel nightmare began on Sunday, when Flair Airlines cancelled her flight due to weather and was only able to rebook the family as of Jan. 8, she said, adding she asked for a refund but has yet to receive one.
"I then decided to rebook with Air Canada assuming they were a bigger airline and I would make it to Vancouver," Dray said.
Nope. The Air Canada flight to Vancouver on Tuesday with a layover in Toronto was also cancelled, but only after a two-hour delay boarding and another two hours sitting on the plane, she said.
"It was terrible. It was very hard to keep the five-year-old entertained…there's only so long you can be playing games on an iPad to keep you calm after four hours waiting."
"I have to change the baby, feed the baby, warm milk up," said Dray. "I'm so tired."
To add insult to injury, the four of them also had to wait on the passenger boarding bridge for hours, according to Dray, while Air Canada located staff to deliver her strollers. Another two-hour wait for their luggage followed.
The worst was yet to come. She spent eight hours in a line, Dray said, hoping they'd be able to rebook their flights or get some guidance and assistance. She was unable to get through to the airline on the phone. Then, she said, they were all asked to leave.
'We were kicked out of the airport and were told our boarding passes are no longer valid and we need to leave."
Montreal resident Lorraine Dray's two children occupy themselves at Toronto Pearson Airport on Dec. 20 after their connecting flight to Vancouver was cancelled.
Dray managed to book a room at an airport hotel and finally reached an airline agent by phone the following day. The airline could only accommodate the family on a flight to Vancouver on Dec. 26.
"I begged, I pleaded with Air Canada, 'Please at least get me to Calgary. I don't care about the difference, I'll pay for the bus,'" she said, even though it would have meant a 12-hour bus ride to Vancouver. But they would not do it, she said, citing "their policy."
She said she was also told she'll lose part of the refund for the original tickets because she had already used the Montreal-to-Toronto portion of the flight, she said, "even though I never wanted to be in Toronto."
Then there's the important matter of Christmas, a day her kids are looking forward to but which they won't now be spending with their father.
"I'm going to try and find an activity to do on Christmas Eve, and I'll go to a store around here where I can buy a couple of gifts and try to make the best out of it," said Dray. She said she is now spending money she didn't intend to on extra gifts and lodging since she had to rent a car and move to a hotel closer to the city.
IS THERE ANY REFUND RECOURSE?
On Wednesday, multiple flights were cancelled or delayed at Toronto Pearson International Airport due to a winter storm that struck the Vancouver area.
That created a backlog, and the airport is still trying to dig its way out.
"Vancouver is a mess, and it's been a mess for (more than) 36 hours," which naturally has a domino effect on all airlines, said McGill University aviation analyst John Gradek.
He's been fielding calls from people stuck on planes for 12 hours because the plane couldn't park and let passengers off.
"And the airlines are basically saying, 'You're on your own, to find your way out wherever you were stuck, whichever city,'" he said.
However, there is still recourse should an airline customer think they got short shrift.
"Whatever you're spending, keep the receipts and then basically go to the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) after this is all over and done with," Gradek said.
"The air passenger regulations that we do have state the airlines are liable for compensation if the flight is cancelled or if the flight is delayed beyond a certain number of hours and the passenger gets a full refund even if the passenger bought a non-refundable ticket," he said.
"Yes, the weather is beyond their control, but the new regulations say even if you're affected by situations beyond the airline's control, you're entitled to a refund," said Gradek.
The CTA's website cautions travellers that "delays and cancellations are often complex."
It goes on to say that what happened and "what you are entitled to," can only be confirmed after the journey is over and complainants follow the proper steps to make claims.
Dray still has a long road ahead of her before she can think about filing any claims.
"I mean, I'll definitely try after the holidays when I have a few minutes to focus my time and energy on that. Do I think I'm going to receive a refund of any sort? No. But I'm still going to try," she said.
