MONTREAL -- A Quebec court judge has upheld fines issued to three Quebec City theatres where actors smoked onstage during performances.

The theatres had challenged the fines, arguing that the tickets violated their freedom of expression.

They claimed Quebec's total ban on indoor smoking goes too far, because it forbids actors from smoking even prop cigarettes onstage in order to respect a play's essence.

However, Judge Yannick Couture ruled that the act of smoking is not itself a form of expression and that because the debate was about how actors could portray smoking on stage -- not whether actors could play a character who smokes -- there was no infringement of their right to artistic expression.

Couture wrote in his decision that theatres could find other ways to depict smoking, including using special effects, and that they regularly find ways to show other illegal activities onstage, such as murder and drug use.

Quebec's Tobacco Control Act bans smoking in indoor public places across the province and makes it an offence for the operators of those places to tolerate smoking inside.

The case originally came to prominence after $500 fines were given out when actors smoked onstage during a performance of a French translation of the play "Conversations With My Penis."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021, with files from CTV News.