MONTREAL -- Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard says his club is looking to the future after losing another key piece.

The Impact (6-10-2) parted ways with midfielder Saphir Taider Wednesday, transferring the 28-year-old Algerian to Al Ain FC in Saudi Arabia.

Renard declined to say how much the club received as a transfer fee for Taider, but did say that the money saved on his salary will be put toward the 2021 season.

Montreal has been hit hard by a slew of injuries and untimely departures recently, and it also temporarily lost Clement Diop on Wednesday as the goalkeeper travelled back to France for personal reasons.

Renard says he expects Diop to be back at the team's temporary home in Harrison, N.J., this weekend, and he will need to quarantine for nine days on his return.

The sporting director says the club isn't looking to sign new talent to fill the gaps because the Impact already have 30 players under contract -- the maximum allowed in Major League Soccer.