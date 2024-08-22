MONTREAL
Montreal

    • No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown

    An exo train is shown in Montreal. An exo train is shown in Montreal.
    Share

    Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.

    This follows a failure between employees and the employer to agree on a new contract before 12:01 a.m. EDT.

    Due to the work stoppage, exo says it is suspending operations on lines 11 (Vaudreuil/Hudon), 12 (Saint-Jérôme) and 14 (Candiac).

    Lines 13 (Mont-Saint-Hilaire) and 15 (Mascouche) are expected to operate normally.

    "Alternative bus services will be available during peak hours from [Monday] Aug. 26," Exo said. "The bus shuttles that will be offered will not be able to compensate for the entire service on the three affected train lines, and we recommend that users plan alternative journeys on existing regular services," Exo notes.

    Anyone who needs more information on the shuttle service can click here.

    The shutdown marks the first-ever simultaneous work stoppage at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

    Together, the companies haul about $1 billion in goods every day, according to the Railway Association of Canada.

    Affected industries include agriculture, mining, energy, retail, automaking and construction.

    -- with files from The Canadian Press.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News