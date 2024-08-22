No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown

Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.

This follows a failure between employees and the employer to agree on a new contract before 12:01 a.m. EDT.

Due to the work stoppage, exo says it is suspending operations on lines 11 (Vaudreuil/Hudon), 12 (Saint-Jérôme) and 14 (Candiac).

Lines 13 (Mont-Saint-Hilaire) and 15 (Mascouche) are expected to operate normally.

"Alternative bus services will be available during peak hours from [Monday] Aug. 26," Exo said. "The bus shuttles that will be offered will not be able to compensate for the entire service on the three affected train lines, and we recommend that users plan alternative journeys on existing regular services," Exo notes.

Anyone who needs more information on the shuttle service can click here.

The shutdown marks the first-ever simultaneous work stoppage at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

Together, the companies haul about $1 billion in goods every day, according to the Railway Association of Canada.

Affected industries include agriculture, mining, energy, retail, automaking and construction.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.