No serious injuries after Montreal police car collides with civilian vehicle

A Montreal police (SPVM) car collided with a civilian vehicle Sunday afternoon in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

One man, one woman and two officers were brought to hospital as a preventative measure, according to the SPVM, but no one was seriously injured.

The police vehicle was responding to an emergency call, heading northward on Pie-XI Blvd. It ran a red light and collided with another car heading west on Hochelaga St.

Collision investigators were at the scene of the event to better determine the cause of the incident.