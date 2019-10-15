

The Canadian Press





Forty Quebec economics came out in opposition to a proposed 750 kilometre natural gas pipeline and liquefaction plant in Saguenay on Tuesday, saying the project’s economic promise is questionable.

In an open letter released to several media outlets the signatories said the gas transported by the pipeline would possibly replace cleaner conventional gas or renewable electricity producers, thereby increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

They said it’s not credible to argue that gas will replace more polluting energies in Europe and China such as coal.

They also cast doubt on the 7,100 new direct and indirect jobs promised by project developer GNL Quebec, saying that workers in the construction trades were in short supply in the region and would therefore likely be filled by employees from outside the region.

They urged the Quebec government to instead invest in technologies such as aluminum with inert anodes, which emit no greenhouse gas, or forest biomass, which they said held more promise for the future economy of Quebec’s regions.

Premier Francois Legault has previously argued the pipeline and plant would lower global greenhouse gas emissions and create thousands of high-paying jobs.