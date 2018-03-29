

The Canadian Press





When the World Hockey Championship kick off in May, don’t expect to see Carey Price or Brendan Gallagher representing Canada.

The two Canadiens both confirmed on Thursday they turned down invitations from Hockey Canada to compete in the annual tournament.

Price said he is looking forward to spending time with his family once the Habs’ season is over. With the Canadiens eliminated from the playoffs, the final game of the season will be on April 7 against the Maple Leafs.

Gallagher said he is suffering from several minor injuries and wants to rest.

Among other Canadiens players, forward Jonathan Drouin said he hadn’t yet received a call from Hockey Canada officials but would be interested were he invited to play. Alex Galchenyuk said he had received an invitation from USA Hockey but would wait until the end of the regular season before making a decision.

The World Hockey Championship will take place between May 4 and 20 in Denmark.