No plans for new COVID-19 measures in Quebec: health minister

Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change its strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christian Dubé told reporters Thursday in Quebec City that despite the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the government won't be imposing new health orders.

He said parts of the province that weren't as affected as Montreal during the past wave are the ones currently seeing significant rises in infections.

Dubé said the interim public health director will decide soon whether to lift the province's mask mandate by mid-April as planned or to extend it.

Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 12 more deaths Thursday attributed to the novel coronavirus and a 38-patient rise in hospitalizations.

They say 1,238 people are in hospital with the vrius after 151 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 113 were discharged. There are 66 people in intensive care, a rise of six.

Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) on Wednesday projected that an average of 200 patients with COVID-19 are expected to be admitted every day to the province's hospitals within two weeks' time.

It added that the number of people needing intensive care should also rise during that period, but is not expected to put significant pressure on the health system.