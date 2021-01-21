MONTREAL -- The SAQ's (Societe des alcools du Quebec) online transaction service will be temporarily out of service starting next week due to what the government alcohol vendor calls a "major upgrade to its technological infrastructure."

In a news release on Thursday, the SAQ said that between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, it will not be possible to complete an order on the SAQ's site as well as through its mobile application.

SAQ branches and agencies will continue to operate.

Nevertheless, the SAQ indicated that it was not "immune from a situation that could have greater consequences" on its day-to-day activities, said president and CEO Catherine Dagenais.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the crown corporation to control customer traffic at its outlets, the end of January is generally a time of year when transactions slow down.

The SAQ says the IT update should improve the range of products available on its site.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.