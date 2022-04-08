No new murder trial for former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle
A former Quebec judge found guilty in 2012 of fatally shooting his wife and whose conviction was overturned last year by the federal justice minister won't face a new trial.
Jacques Delisle, 86, had his application for a stay of proceedings accepted today by Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-Francois Emond.
Delisle's lawyers argued last November that a Crown expert had made serious errors in the initial pathology report that would make a retrial impossible. They also said there had been unreasonable delays in the case.
Defence lawyer Maxime Roy told reporters today in Quebec City his client was relieved with the decision, adding that the most important thing is that Delisle is now a free man.
A former appeal court judge, Delisle was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Marie Nicole Rainville and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. His appeal was dismissed in 2013, and the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his case.
Delisle, who spent nine years in jail but was freed on bail last April pending a decision on a new trial, has always maintained his innocence and said his wife took her own life.
The Crown had argued Delisle killed his spouse to avoid a costly divorce and that he wanted to move in with his former secretary with whom he had been having an affair.
In April 2021, federal Justice Minister David Lametti ordered a new trial for the ex-judge after concluding a miscarriage of justice likely occurred in the case, having reviewed evidence that was not before the courts at the time of Delisle's trial or appeal.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday. Photos from the scene showed remannts of a rocket with the words 'For the children' painted on it in Russian.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Will Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers make a difference?
As Canada announces a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers, real estate experts offered mixed reactions when discussing the impacts on the market.
Experts urge caution in reading rapid tests as variants drive sixth wave
Rapid antigen tests have become Canada's primary tool to detect COVID-19 as mounting signs point toward a sixth wave, but experts warn that results should be read with caution as the spread of variants raises questions about diagnostic accuracy.
Ontario reports 1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations as positivity rate nears 20 per cent
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate nears 20 per cent.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Toronto
-
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
-
Man shot dead outside Toronto subway station identified as college student from India
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members tell CP24.
-
Hazel McCallion, 101, accepts three-year contract extension working for Toronto Pearson
Hazel McCallion, one of the longest serving mayors in Canadian history, has accepted a three-year contract extension as a Greater Toronto Airport Authority board member.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
-
Nova Scotia's finance minister defends non-resident property tax measures in budget
Nova Scotia's finance minister is defending two new taxes aimed at non-resident property owners that are contained in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
N.B. government, UNB expand nursing programs as hospitals deal with 'critical staff shortages'
Speaking directly to a handful of nursing students, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard asked them to consider accepting a job in New Brunswick once they’ve graduated.
London
-
'We are seeing an uptick': TVDSB battling staffing absences as schools close
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) closed two of its school in London, Ont. Friday amid staffing issues.
-
London, Ont. hospitals reporting increase of workers with COVID-19
The number of hospital staff members in London who have contracted COVID-19 continues to climb.
-
Province providing $5.7M for new skilled trades training centre in Strathroy, Ont.
The province is launching a new $5.7 million skilled trades training centre in Strathroy to get young people into the industry.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It is a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
-
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 11 in Temiskaming Shores
One person is dead following a four-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Temple
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday evening.
-
Rainbow Pride flag on Airdrie pathway defaced by vandals
Airdrie RCMP are investigating the vandalism of a Pride rainbow painted on a pathway at Nose Creek Regional Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the 20s on Friday then drops into scattered flurries for a few days
Toasty weather today but cool and largely dry weather follows.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB to start sending parents daily COVID-19 case reports
The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Friday that they will begin sending daily COVID-19 case reports to parents.
-
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
-
Driver absences cause more school bus cancellations in Waterloo Region
Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region has cancelled some school bus routes due to driver absences.
Vancouver
-
Proof of vaccination no longer required to access B.C. restaurants, theatres, events
Proof of immunization against COVID-19 is no longer required to access restaurants, theatres and indoor events in B.C. as the province lifts its vaccine card rules.
-
Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash sends 1 to hospital: Surrey RCMP
A driver was arrested for suspected impairment after a late-night crash in Surrey sent one person to hospital Thursday.
-
B.C. Mounties investigating 'suspicious incident' at park after 3 kids say man invited them into vehicle
North Vancouver Mounties say they're investigating reports that a man allegedly invited three kids into his vehicle earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record, falling to 5.3 per cent from 5.5 per cent a month earlier as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the job
A former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.
-
'Which thing to build?': Montem Resources weighs coal mine versus hydrogen in Alberta
A company hoping to develop coal in Alberta's Rocky Mountains says it will decide by the end of June whether to convert its open-pit mine proposal into a renewable energy project.
Windsor
-
Peak of sixth wave to hit Windsor-Essex
Windsor Regional Hospital officials remain on high alert as a sixth wave of COVID-19 quickly approaches.
-
WECHU reports 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 139 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 51 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
Windsor unemployment rate remains highest in the country
Windsor has the highest unemployment rate in Canada for the second straight month, according to Statistics Canada.
Regina
-
Owlet saved after falling from tree in Regina park
A Regina owlet has a second chance at life after a concerned citizen and local wildlife group sprung into action to save it on Thursday.
-
Higher than expected spring runoff in Sask.: Water Security Agency
A higher than expected spring runoff is taking place in parts of Saskatchewan, according to the Water Security Agency’s (WSA) April update released on Friday.
-
More than 1,100 customers still without power in southwest Sask.
SaskPower said a total of 1,122 customers woke up without power once again on Friday in southwest Saskatchewan, as crews continue work to repair damaged infrastructure after a spring snowstorm earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
-
West Quebec school bus crash injures driver
A school bus driver in west Quebec suffered minor injuries when his bus slid off the road and flipped onto its side Friday morning.
-
Feds launching post-pandemic 'strategic policy review' of public service
The federal government is launching a "strategic policy review" of the federal public service in a post-pandemic world, looking at everything from federal buildings to increased digital service delivery.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
-
Prince Albert city councillor clarifies 'stereotypical' comments about crime
The Chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation says comments made by a Prince Albert city councillor are “stereotypical” and “thinly-veiled racism.”
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.