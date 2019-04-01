Featured Video
No joke here - Seasonal parking restrictions back in effect April 1
Some boroughs, like the Sud Ouest, allow cars to park for 72 consecutive hours, but in Ville Marie, it’s just 24 -- these vagaries in parking rules are what get drivers on the hook, a lawyer with SOS Ticket said. (CTV Montreal)
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 8:37AM EDT
Starting Monday, Montrealers are going to have to pay extra-close attention to parking restrictions - or else it'll cost a pretty penny.
As of April 1st, the city's seasonal parking restrictions come back into effect to allow street sweepers and other maintenance teams to do some much-needed cleanup.
In order to avoid a ticket, drivers will have to respect designated 'no parking' hours indicated on street signage.
A full list of the seasonal restrictions is available on the City of Montreal website.
Later this month, City Hall is expected to vote on a parking ticket increase; fines for an infraction may increase from $62 to $78.
