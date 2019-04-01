

CTV Montreal





Starting Monday, Montrealers are going to have to pay extra-close attention to parking restrictions - or else it'll cost a pretty penny.

As of April 1st, the city's seasonal parking restrictions come back into effect to allow street sweepers and other maintenance teams to do some much-needed cleanup.

In order to avoid a ticket, drivers will have to respect designated 'no parking' hours indicated on street signage.

A full list of the seasonal restrictions is available on the City of Montreal website.

Later this month, City Hall is expected to vote on a parking ticket increase; fines for an infraction may increase from $62 to $78.