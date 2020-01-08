No jackpot, but Quebecers make off with Lotto Max prizes nonetheless
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:03AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:10AM EST
MONTREAL -- While Quebecers were out of luck for the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot – that golden ticket was purchased in Ontario – some ticketholders made off with sizeable winnings nonetheless.
Four tickets that were sold in Quebec drew six of the seven numbers and the bonus number, each winning nearly $198,000. Seven of those tickets were sold in all.
There were also nine Quebecers who made off with winnings from the Max Million jackpot: One Quebecer won a sweet $1 million prize, six won $500,000 and two won $333,000.
The massive jackpot spurred sales across the country totalling more than $88 million.
The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Friday with a jackpot of about $33 million.