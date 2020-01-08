MONTREAL -- While Quebecers were out of luck for the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot – that golden ticket was purchased in Ontario – some ticketholders made off with sizeable winnings nonetheless.

Four tickets that were sold in Quebec drew six of the seven numbers and the bonus number, each winning nearly $198,000. Seven of those tickets were sold in all.

There were also nine Quebecers who made off with winnings from the Max Million jackpot: One Quebecer won a sweet $1 million prize, six won $500,000 and two won $333,000.

The massive jackpot spurred sales across the country totalling more than $88 million.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Friday with a jackpot of about $33 million.