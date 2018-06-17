No injuries, no spills after train derails in Quebec's Saguenay region
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 11:53AM EDT
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a train derailment that occurred about 250 kilometres north of Quebec City late Saturday night.
Quebec provincial police says three cars went off the rails at about 11:20 p.m. near Chambord, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Nobody was hurt and there were no spills.
A TSB spokesperson says the agency is assessing the situation before deciding whether to send a team on site.
The cause of the derailment is unknown.
