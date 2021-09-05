Advertisement
No injuries following gunfire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
Published Sunday, September 5, 2021 7:53AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Police are investigating apparent early Sunday morning gunfire in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.
Police received the 911 call at around 4:30 a.m. to report the shots on Jean-Gascon Street and Felix Leclerc Avenue.
When police arrived, they located damage from at least one bullet on the door of a residence on Jean-Gascon.
There were no reported injuries.
Officers remained on site, setting up a police barricade as investigators surveyed the scene.
