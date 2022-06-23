No increase in max premiums for Quebec's public drug insurance plan this year

There will not be an increase in the maximum annual premium for Quebec's public prescription drug insurance plan (RPAM) within the next year, following a recommendation by the board of directors at the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ).

It will thus remain at $710 until June 30, 2023.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé explains the freeze is a byproduct of savings agreements with manufacturers wanting to add new products to the General drug insurance plan list.

He notes favourable pricing conditions and discounts in these agreements mitigate costs associated with the coverage of new drugs.

Dubé says the switch to biosimilar products, less expensive than reference biologics, makes it possible to freeze the insurance premium.

In addition to freezing the maximum amount, other contribution parameters are slated to remain unchanged, including the deductible amount, set at $22.25, the proportion of co-insurance, set at 35 per cent, and the monthly contribution for certain people aged 65 and over.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2022.