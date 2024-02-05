No idling for more than 10 seconds: Outremont to adopt strict regulations
Montreal's Outremont borough says it plans to adopt the strictest regulations in Quebec when it comes to idling cars.
The new bylaw would prohibit a gasoline-powered vehicle from idling for more than 10 seconds when the outside temperature is between zero and 25 degrees.
"With this innovative measure, the strictest of its kind in Quebec, I want to send a strong message that every gesture counts in limiting our ecological footprint," said Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois. "This can sometimes be done in small ways, such as turning off your vehicle when it's not in motion."
Previous regulations allowed motorists to leave their gasoline-powered vehicles idling for up to three minutes.
The change to the Règlement sur les nuisances liées à des véhicules moteurs is expected to be adopted at Tuesday's borough council meeting.
If passed, it would take effect in the next few days.
