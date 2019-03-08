Featured Video
No guys in these skies: Meet Air Canada's all-female flight crew
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 1:07PM EST
A special flight landed in Brussels Friday morning.
Air Canada put together an all-female crew in honor of March 8, International Women's Day.
Angela Mackenzie caught up with them as they prepared for takeoff.
