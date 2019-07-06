Featured Video
No explosives found after bomb threat at Trudeau airport
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Montreal police say they've lifted a security perimeter near Trudeau airport following hours of investigation into a bomb threat that prompted flight delays and hangar evacuations Friday night.
Several callers phoned police at around 7:30 p.m. to report a man who claimed he had explosives on him.
Police arrested the suspect, a 49-year-old man, on arrival. Officers say he carried no explosives.
The incident prompted a security perimeter around where the man said his car was parked.
Police say the perimeter was taken down and traffic resumed at about 4:30 Saturday morning after a search yielded no dangerous materials.
