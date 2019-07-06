

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say they've lifted a security perimeter near Trudeau airport following hours of investigation into a bomb threat that prompted flight delays and hangar evacuations Friday night.

Several callers phoned police at around 7:30 p.m. to report a man who claimed he had explosives on him.

Police arrested the suspect, a 49-year-old man, on arrival. Officers say he carried no explosives.

The incident prompted a security perimeter around where the man said his car was parked.

Police say the perimeter was taken down and traffic resumed at about 4:30 Saturday morning after a search yielded no dangerous materials.