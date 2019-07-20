

CTV Montreal staff





Residents of a block in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue are wondering when the area surrounding a restaurant that burned down in April might be reopened.

The area around Marco’s Resto-Bar has been gated off since the building was ravaged by fire and some residents said they’ve received no word when the situation will change.

The fire department handed off the investigation to police because the cause of the fire couldn’t be determined, but the police investigation also did not determine what started the fire. Police said they have not ruled out criminal involvement.

With the investigation now in the hands of insurance investigators, residents are forced to walk in the street around fencing on the sidewalk that protects the site of the fire.

“We just have to grin and bear it and be patient and eventually it will work itself out,” said Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa.

Marco’s owner Michael Katravas could not be reached for comment.