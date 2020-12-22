In any other year, Salvation Army volunteers calling for donations with their bells in hand would be a normal site in many downtown areas, but in 2020, the pandemic is putting a major dent in the organization's fundraising.

In Quebec, the Salvation Army is hoping to raise just over $100,000 this year, half the amount they brought in last year.

“I've never seen that, especially such a large gap,” said their Quebec spokesperson Brigitte St-Germain.

“The Salvation Army, for one of the rare times in its existence, is not able to get the money it needs for its food banks for the coming year.”

The drop in expected donations comes at the same time that demand for food bank services is exploding. In Montreal, St-Germain so demand has “easily doubled,” while in the province overall, it's tripled.

St-Germain attributed the troubles to the economic effects of the pandemic.

“Workers lost their jobs, reduced their number of hours,” she said. “This is their first visit to a food bank.”

Several businesses where the Salvation Army would normally set up its volunteers have refused to take part this year due to public health concerns. With a reduced presence, the organization has decided to completely withdraw those who were still out in Quebec's red zones.

St-Germain said several volunteers expressed a fear for their health due to crowds.

In some places, the Salvation Army has been able to adapt: the few volunteers remaining now have a device connected to their collection pot that allows donors to give $5 with their credit or debit cards. But St-Germain said it's not a magical solution to all the Salvation Army's problems.

“The (touch device), if it's there and there's no one to encourage people to donate, people will miss or won't see it,” she said.

St-Germain added that since the organization is “unlikely” to meet its fundraising needs, there are plans to redouble efforts in approaching businesses and foundations in the coming months.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.