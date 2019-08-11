

The Canadian Press





Laval police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a young man in a residential area on Saturday night.

Police were called to a residence on de la Concordre East at around 11:10 p.m. due to an altercation between several adults. When they arrived at the scene dozens of people were outside. They found the man unconscious on the street nearby, near Lesage Blvd. Police attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the victim was a man his 20s.

No arrests have yet been made and a Laval police spokesperson wouldn’t say if there were any suspects but that there were witnesses to be interviewed. She asked anyone with information to call 911 or 450-662-4636.

A security perimeter was established on de la Concordre between Lesage and d’Auteuil.

A forensic team and canine unit were deployed to the scene to search for evidence.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim, whose identity was not disclosed.