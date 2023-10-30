MONTREAL
Montreal

    • No arrests after shots fired in Montreal North

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots were heard late Sunday evening in the borough of Montreal North.

    Police received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about the gunfire on Ethier Avenue and de Bayonne Street.

    Once onsite, officers located a car that had been damaged by the gunfire, as well as at least one shell casing on the ground.

    There were no reported injuries, and no suspects have been arrested.

