Service has returned to normal on the orange and blue lines after it was halted Friday afternoon for a police operation at Jean-Talon metro.

Montreal police confirmed at 3 p.m. Friday that officers were investigating threatening comments made by an individual, adding that “there is nothing to report at this time.”



Police later confirmed the incident was "unfounded."

There was a shutdown on the orange line between Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa as well as on the length of the blue line, though service resumed before 4 p.m.



Jean-Talon metro has also reopened, because the police operation has wrapped up.





