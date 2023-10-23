Montreal

    • No arrests after man found dead in Quebec City

    A Quebec City police cruiser. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot) A Quebec City police cruiser. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot)

    A 50-year-old man is dead after a double assault at a home in the Vanier district of Quebec City early Monday morning.

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) say they received a 911 call at 12:25 a.m. about the incident near Proulx Avenue and Beaucage Street.

    Several intruders, whose physical descriptions remain unknown, allegedly forced their way into the residence and violently assaulted the two men, aged 50 and 59.

    The suspects fled before police arrived.

    First responders performed CPR on the 50-year-old victim, but he was later pronounced dead.

    The other man sustained slight injuries.

    The force says investigators, as well as the canine squad, are working to track down the suspects.

    Forensic technicians are analyzing the crime scene and a command post has been set up.

    Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 911.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 23, 2023. 

