Nine-year-old Montreal cancer survivor surprised with Disney World trip at her school

    The school talent show is an exciting day for any fourth grader. But for young cancer survivor Emma Stivaletta, it was a day she'll never forget.

    At the end of the show on Friday at Leonardo Da Vinci Academy (LDVA) in Montreal, she was presented with a special surprise: tickets to Disney World.

    It's a dream come true for Emma, who was diagnosed with leukemia at four years old.

    Now nine, she's been cancer-free for three years.

    "When Emma got sick, Emma had made a wish [...] a trip to Disneyland," LDVA principal Nadia Sammarco told the crowd. "She hasn't had her wish come true -- until today."

    Sammarco made the announcement right after Emma presented her talent: painting. With the help of her two sisters, the young artist had displayed some of her artwork onstage.

    "I started to donate them to the Montreal Children's Hospital hematology/oncology department," she said during her presentation. "Trust me, they need it -- their walls are blah."

    Emma's surprise was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.  

