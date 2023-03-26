Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after snow fort accident

SAINT-UBALDE, QC -

A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed Sunday in the woods behind a Saint-Ubalde home, in the Portneuf RCM.

The victim was building the fort with a seven-year-old girl when the structure collapsed, say Quebec provincial police (SQ).

First responders called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. tried to revive the nine-year-old, said SQ spokeswoman Béatrice Dorsainville.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The seven-year-old girl was also injured, but there are no fears for her life.

"We have an investigator and the forensic identification service on-site to proceed with the analysis of the scene," added Dorsainville.

She could not say whether the children were with an adult during the event.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 26, 2023.