

CTV Montreal





A judge is blaming the Batshaw Youth Centre for failing to protect a nine-year-old girl who was repeatedly sexually abused.

The incidents happened two years ago when the girl was housed at the Batshaw Youth Centre in Dorval for her own protection after being the victim of repeated physical abuse and neglect at the hands of her mother.

A ten-year-old boy with a history of being abused was placed in the same unit and the children ended up having sexual intercourse.

Staff and therapists intervened when they found out, but a few months later another ten-year-old boy abused the girl.

In court, at a Quebec Youth Tribunal, Batshaw admitted it failed to properly supervise the children.

The judge was harsh, saying staff were not trained properly, worked at the Centre on a temporary basis, and that the Centre had used the wrong clinical approach.

New facility supposed to stop such occurrences

Batshaw has been constructing a new facility in Beaconsfield to replace its outdated centre in Dorval, and this new centre will separate boys and girls into different buildings.

As CTV News reported on Monday, three years after the Beaconsfield centre was supposed to open it remains unfinished, in part due to a reorganization within the CIUSSS for the West Island.

Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said Monday that the West Island health board has the funds to finish the job, but the CIUSSS would not confirm that information.

When finished the Beaconsfield centre will house up to 50 adolescents, many of whom will transfer from Batshaw's Dorval and Laurentians facilities.