

CTV Montreal





On Saturday, nine Montreal firefighters who died because of occupational diseases were honoured at a ceremony in Colorado Springs.

The names of Rene Lafrance, Patrick Caron, Serge Demers, Guy Forget, Normand Guerette, Guy Lacoste, Marcel Marien, Richard Riopel, and Henri Labrie were all etched into a monument honouring firefighters for their sacrifices.

“We are both very proud and deeply moved to see the sacrifice of our brothers recognized,” said Montreal Firefighters Association president Chris Ross.

261 other fallen firefighters from across North America were also remembered at the ceremony, which attracted over a thousand spectators.

Ross said that the risks firefighters take should be taken more seriously by the government.

“It is high time for the Quebec legislature to consider the urgent need to recognize various cancers as occupational diseases,” he said.