

The Canadian Press





DRUMMONDVILLE -- Nine men were arrested in Drummondville as part of an operation to combat luring minors online to procure sexual favours.

The Surete du Quebec's Major Crime Investigation Service of Boucherville in collaboration with the Cybercrime Investigation Division conducted several interventions at a hotel on Wednesday and Thursday.

The actions specifically targeted clients attempting to purchase sexual services from persons under 18 years of age.

The nine men arrested are between 29 and 51 years old.

One of the arrested men, William Osadchuk, 35, of Saint-Pie, appeared Oct. 3 to face charges of luring and obtaining sexual services for the payment of a person under 18 years of age.

The other suspects will appear later to face similar charges, the SQ said.