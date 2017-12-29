

CTV Montreal





Quebecers looking to navigate the slopes as we move into the New Year will have to pay mind to revised hours at the ski hills, thanks to a penetrating December freeze.

On Thursday, Mount Orford near Magog in the Eastern Townships closed temporarily because of the intense cold. The owners of the mountain said the hill was closed because once the windchill reaches -40, client safety could be compromised.

Similarly, Ski Bromont closed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and cancelled its night skiing and boarding operations indefinitely.

Long range forecasts predict that the arctic cold snap won’t be ending until we’ve commenced 2018, and in the meantime only four of the seven ski hills will be operating.

In the Bromont area, however, the Versant du Village (not including the chairlifts), Mont Soleil, and Pente Ecole will remain open.

Mont Sutton, also in the Townships, remains open – only two ski hills are out of commission.

At Mont Tremblant, north of Montreal, ski hills will be re-opening gradually due icy conditions.

Officials at Mont-Saint-Anne, east of Quebec City, altered service on some of their hills after Hydro-Quebec appealed for reduced electrical consumption because of the cold front. A number of hills will use other forms of energy – including a diesel engines and generators – at certain points during.

And like most of their counterparts, Sommet Saint-Sauver In the Laurentians will be closing earlier than usual – 4 p.m. – because of the risks associated with skiing in the frigid closed.

Other modified hours:

Sommet Morin Heights will close at 4 p.m.

Sommet Olympia will close at 6 p.m. – the south slope at 4 p.m.

Ski Chantecler will close at 4 p.m.

Mont Habitant will close at 5 p.m.