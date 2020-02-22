MONTREAL -- While temperatures were above freezing on Saturday, it was still a chilly day in the water for charity.

Dozens of people took part in the annual Polar Bear Challenge at the Lachine Marina, jumping into the St-Lawrence River.

Among the participants was city councilor Sterling Downey, members of several police forces and former Montreal police spokesperson and current Coalition Avenir Quebec MNA Ian Lafreniere.

All money raised goes to the Special Olympics Quebec.

