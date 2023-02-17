Niagara YMCA seeing 'surge' in demand as Ottawa transfers Quebec migrants to Ontario

A community group in Ontario's Niagara region says it was already dealing with a tripling of requests for assistance from asylum seekers before Ottawa recently began transferring more migrants to the province from Quebec.

Deanna D'Elia of the Y-M-C-A of Niagara says her organization started to see an increase in demand from asylum seekers about seven months ago.

Adrienne Jugley, the commissioner of community services for the Niagara region, says the federal government was renting around 600 hotel rooms in the region for migrants and is now increasing that to more than 1,500.

The Quebec government has repeatedly called for the federal government to close an unofficial border crossing at Roxham Road, where nearly 40,000 asylum seekers entered Canada last year.

It says it doesn't have the capacity to accept more migrants, and the province's immigration minister says that since the weekend, most migrants entering at Roxham Road are being moved to other provinces.

In Montreal, the executive director of the community food service MultiCaf says there has been no decline in the number of requests for assistance, and his group is still serving more than 700 migrants.

Jean-Sebastien Patrice says he thinks the transfers to other provinces could help, but they must be accompanied by more government funding for organizations like his.