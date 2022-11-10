NHL star P.K Subban hired as ESPN hockey analyst

Former Montreal Canadiens star defenceman P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of the ESPN hockey analyst team.

He has signed a three-year contract, two months after announcing his retirement from the game.

P.K. Subban, 33, played 13 National Hockey League seasons with three teams. In 2013, while playing for the Canadiens, he won the James-Norris Trophy as the league's best defenceman. He was selected to the NHL All-Star team three times.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 10, 2022