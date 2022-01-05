The NHL announced Wednesday that three more games, including the one scheduled for Jan. 15 in Montreal between the Canadiens and the New Jersey Devils, have been postponed.

The league cited health measures related to the maximum capacity of Canadian arenas.

The NHL has also postponed the Devils-Maple Leafs game in Toronto on Jan. 17 and the Chicago Blackhawks-Oilers game in Edmonton on Jan. 18.

In addition, Canadiens forwards Cameron Hillis and Michael Pezzetta have been sidelined as a result of the COVID-19 protocol.

The Canadiens now has 22 players on the list.

There were already forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen, Tyler Toffoli and Jesse Ylönen, defensemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov, David Savard, and Chris Wideman, as well as goaltenders Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski and goaltending coach Eric Raymond are also sidelined due to COVID-19.

Hillis played his first NHL game on Jan. 1 against the Florida Panthers.

Pezzetta made his Red-White debut on Nov. 2 against the Detroit Red Wings.

In 21 games with the Habs, he has one goal and three points.

The Habs announced last Saturday that it would be taking a preventive break until Jan. 6.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 5, 2021.