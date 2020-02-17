MONTREAL -- The National Hockey League on Monday announced it has fined Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien $10,000.

The NHL said the fine was in response to comments Julien made Saturday night following the Habs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

Julien had blasted the referees' work in the game following the Habs' loss.

The league said the fine will go its charitable arm, the NHL Foundation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.