NFL cardiac arrest highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
While millions of people around the world were watching Monday Night Football, a Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher was listening to music and enjoying some rare downtime at home, when his phone started buzzing.
"I had many, many people that know me saying, ‘Are you watching the Buffalo Bills NFL game? Because there's a cardiac arrest going on live and there's a resuscitation,’" said Dr. Francois de Champlain.
He turned on the television immediately.
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin, 24, was lying on the field at the time, surrounded by emergency medical personnel and tearful teammates.
De Champlain's interest in the emergency response to Hamlin's cardiac arrest was not only professional, but it was also deeply personal – it's how he lost his father 14 years ago.
"Absolutely, this is very personal and gave me a purpose of advocacy for this cause for sure," he told CTV News in an interview.
It's also why along with working as an emergency room doctor at the MUHC, he's president of the Fondation Jacques-de Champlain, a charitable organization named for his father that promotes easy and rapid public access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
To accomplish that, the foundation developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec, which transposed a provincial AED registry onto a map, allowing users to locate the nearest available AED.
- Download the app here: AED-Quebec
The app also contains information about CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and how to administer the emergency procedure.
All the same information and the map displaying AED locations in Quebec are also available online.
NO TRAINING NEEDED
"It's important to repeat: you do not need training to use an AED. And you do not need training to do CPR, and therefore you do not need training to save a life," said de Champlain.
For those who think they’d be scared to use the defibrillator if they had to, de Champlain offers some reassurance.
“You can never give a shock when it's not recommended. Because it's the algorithm of the machine that will analyze if a shock is required or not,” he explained.
And, in the case of cardiac arrest, time is the enemy. "You cannot wait for a paramedic, nurse or a doctor to come and help you," since irreversible brain damage can begin to occur within five minutes following the cardiac event.
De Champlain said the Quebec government is also stepping up to help its mission and there will be good news announced "relatively" soon.
"The government is injecting money for 1,000 AEDs in public places in Quebec. They started putting some in ATMs," he said, since bank lobbies are open around the clock.
The foundation is working with the government to pass "legislation in this present mandate," to help make the system as robust as possible.
CTV News contacted Quebec's health ministry seeking more information about the AED project but has not yet received a reply.
So far, however, 5,500 AEDs installed in public places have been registered voluntarily with the province. The foundation would like AED registration to be mandatory and would like the installation of AEDs in specified public places to be mandatory as well.
"That's the key," de Champlain said.
THE FIRST FIVE MINUTES
In 2009, his father, a cardiologist with no prior symptoms of heart disease, was cycling in Richford, Vermont and on his way back to Sutton, Quebec when he suffered a heart attack that caused a cardiac arrest.
But Dr. Jacques de Champlain's chances of survival were determined by what happened in the minutes that followed his collapse, which is why what happened to Hamlin serves as a meaningful opportunity to spread awareness, his son explained.
When Hamlin fell backwards and lay motionless on the turf on Monday at 8:55 p.m., an ambulance was on the field four minutes later.
While the health crisis was chilling for all to witness, the very fact that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in such a public space with medical equipment available, is ultimately what helped him.
"This is an NFL protocol to have, like a full medical team. They brought the defibrillator…as soon as he was in complete cardiac arrest they shocked him at least once," de Champlain said.
"If you use the defibrillator, within the first five minutes, actually, your chance of survival is greater than 50 per cent, which is great," de Champlain said.
"This incident is a reminder that there's no place in the world where ambulances get there in less than five minutes. Here, for an NFL game…they were standing by…but in real life, this does not happen to normal citizens."
In everyday life then, he said, bystanders in this situation need to call 911, begin CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and send someone to retrieve the closest defibrillator.
They need to bring it back to the patient, "and not fear using it even without prior training," de Champlain said.
The AED device provides a user with prompts, and a 911 operator will also offer guidance.
In the case of his father, there was a defibrillator not very far from where he lay on the ground, but no one knew where it was, not even the American 911 dispatcher.
"The ambulance took 27 minutes to get there," said de Champlain.
Tragically, although the CPR he received on the scene helped provide some blood flow to organs suffering from a lack of oxygen, it could not restore his heartbeat, and he died before paramedics arrived with a defibrillator.
De Champlain does not think the response time would have been any different on the Quebec side of the border about two kilometres away.
The foundation's website explains, "there was no first responder service in place and no rapid access to cardiac defibrillation in this rural area."
"And this is not rare in Quebec, because, you know, we have a lot of land to cover."
"So it's our duty as citizens," he said, to take the first steps: to download the AED-Quebec app, to use a defibrillator if you need to and to "make the difference between life and death."
De Champlain said the tragic family event is what gives him "the energy to continue" to put as many publicly accessible AEDs as possible on the map in Quebec.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas holiday
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Migrant's body found near Quebec border crossing site
An investigation is underway after the body of a migrant was found Wednesday afternoon in Montérégie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
'A disaster': U.S. Speaker fight exposes Republican leadership vacuum
With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority.
Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene: police
The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
World Juniors superfan reschedules oncology appointment to watch Canada win over U.S.
A World Juniors superfan from Ontario says she rescheduled her oncology appointment so she could watch Canada play the United States in the semifinals.
Canada's 'broken' travel complaint process is 'unacceptable': aviation expert
Canada's process for handling travel complaints is 'broken,' one aviation expert says, as passengers struggled to get to their destinations this holiday season amid widespread delays and cancellations.
Toronto
-
About 750 Sunwing passengers consider legal action due to travel delays
Hundreds of Sunwing Airlines passengers are banding together and mulling a class-action lawsuit after being caught up in a wave of cancellations and lawsuits that left many stranded in tropical destinations.
-
Rate of dispensing Paxlovid up 130 per cent since Ontario pharmacists were allowed to prescribe
The rate of dispensing Paxlovid has increased by more than 130 per cent since pharmacists were permitted to prescribe the medication, the Ontario government says.
-
9 Ontario bankers win big in September lottery draw
A group of nine bankers from across the Greater Toronto Area have won big after a September lottery draw.
Atlantic
-
Boy, 17, charged with attempted murder in random Halifax stabbing
A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a man was stabbed in downtown Halifax last month.
-
Hockey fans say world juniors are a success despite recent scandals
Capping off a year that saw Hockey Canada mired in scandal over its handling of sexual assault allegations, the world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., opened last month under a cloud.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
London
-
Police on scene of investigation involving 'someone with a firearm'
London police are investigating after being called to London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue north around 9:45 a.m. According to police, two people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
-
Wardsville Bank heavily damaged in break and enter
Shattered glass, metal and debris litter the front of a bank in the Middlesex County community of Wardsville. OPP confirm a break and enter occurred at the Alterna Savings at 1789 Longwoods Rd. around 3 a.m.
-
Arrest made in sexual assault investigation
London police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Following the original release in December of the man being wanted by police, an additional victim came forward with a report of a similar incident, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury responds to poopy planter complaints
The City of Greater Sudbury is responding to complaints from concerned business owners about the cleanliness of the downtown core.
-
Timmins teen charged with assault in Wawa
A 14-year-old from Timmins has been charged with assault after a fight got physical in Wawa on Boxing Day, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
Calgary
-
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
-
2 temporary art installations coming to downtown Calgary
Calgary will temporarily be home to two new art installations designed to make the city more welcoming during the winter months.
-
Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park is one of the top places to run in Canada
A picturesque provincial park in southeast Calgary has received a top honour, which was decided after analysing more than 100,000 online reviews.
Kitchener
-
Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow
The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the “end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region.”
-
Man cuts employee's clothing during a Kitchener business robbery: police
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual after a robbery at a Kitchener business.
-
Police say man smashed items, poured coffee on the floor at Guelph business
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly smashing a glass coffee pot and pouring coffee on the floor of Guelph business.
Vancouver
-
Strong winds could reach 80 km/h in Metro Vancouver Thursday: Environment Canada
Strong winds are set to rip through Metro Vancouver Thursday evening, and Environment Canada warns power outages may be in store.
-
1 person hospitalized after SkyTrain stabbing in New Westminster
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing on board a SkyTrain in New Westminster.
-
Rule requiring negative COVID test for passengers arriving from China takes effect
Airline passengers leaving China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test when they enter Canada starting today.
Edmonton
-
Suspicious fire destroys church south of Edmonton
A church was destroyed in a New Year's Eve fire near the village of Hay Lakes southeast of Edmonton. First responders arrived at St. Joseph Lutheran Church around 11:30 p.m. to find the building 'completely engulfed in flames.'
-
Children's acetaminophen procured by Alberta authorized by Health Canada for hospitals
Health Canada has approved the children's acetaminophen that Alberta procured from a Turkish manufacturer to be used in hospitals.
-
This Red Deer man escaped a charging moose by climbing a tree
A Red Deer man met an unlikely four-legged foe while walking through his neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
Driver sentenced in fatal crash, likely to be deported
An agreed upon sentence for Jovanpreet Singh has been accepted by the Crown. The Windsor man will spend two years in jail along with a 10-year driving ban.
-
Power restored after morning crash takes out hydro, police looking for truck driver
Essex Powerlines has restored power after a transport truck hit a utility pole, causing an outage that impacted almost 3,000 customers in LaSalle and Amherstburg.
-
Check your tickets: $100,000 Encore prize sold in Windsor
Windsor lottery players are being asked to check their tickets after a $100,000 Encore ticket was sold in the city.
Regina
-
Investigation into Sask. man's overdose death prompts recommendations for SHA: chief coroner
The province's chief coroner has provided two recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) following an investigation into the death of a man who overdosed after receiving medical care.
-
Pats' Bedard, Svozil facing off in world junior gold medal game
Two Regina Pats will be facing off in the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game on Thursday evening.
-
No injuries reported in east Regina garage blaze: RFPS
No injuries were reported as a result of a fire in an east Regina garage on Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Large fire at Barrhaven homes under construction
A major fire at a new subdivision in south Barrhaven is under control, fire officials said Thursday.
-
Partial LRT service resumes after freezing rain outage
Partial service has resumed on Ottawa's LRT line after an outage due to the freezing rain overnight.
-
Meet the winners of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize
Diane and Lesley Beaubien of Almonte, Ont. are starting off the new year as the winners of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking deaths, abducting son pleads not guilty
A woman accused of faking her death and that of her son before crossing the border into the United States has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in Canada.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 9th person in Megan Gallagher death
A ninth person has been arrested in the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man 'knocked out' while confronting intruder in seniors' building
Residents of a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex want increased security after an 89-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening.