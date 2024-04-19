Next leader of Quebec Liberals will be known on June 14, 2025

The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) released details of its leadership race, which will be launched in January 2025, with a view to electing a new leader on June 14 of that year.

It was already known that a new leader wouldn't be chosen until 2025, although some Liberal activists were working hard to bring the timetable forward.

On Friday, however, more details were announced about the timing of the race and the rules of the leadership race that will guide the candidates. The race will be officially launched on Jan. 13, and candidates will have until April 11 to officially file their documents.

Aspiring candidates will need to provide the signatures of 750 members, spread across 70 ridings and 12 regions. Of these, at least 350 must be new members.

A deposit of $40,000 is also required to become an official candidate. Expenses for the race have been capped at $400,000 - and this figure includes amounts spent before the race is launched.

Once the candidacy period is over, four debates will be held between April 12 and June 8. One of these debates will be held in Western Quebec and will be in English.

Members will then have six days, from June 9 to 14, to vote by telephone or online for the next leader.

The winner will be announced at the Leadership Convention on June 14, 2025.

The voting process will be based on awarding points, weighted according to constituency and age group. At the end of the preferential ballot, a leader will be elected if he or she obtains 50 per cent +1 of the points, failing which there will be a second round.

Two candidates under consideration

For the time being, Frédéric Beauchemin, the MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre have expressed an interest in running.

Several names are circulating as potential candidates, including the federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, and the President and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, Charles Milliard.

Last month, Joël Lightbound, the MP for Louis-Hébert, officially declined to take the challenge, citing family reasons. His name joins those of Liberal MNAs Monsef Derraji, André Fortin and Marwah Rizqy, who have also hinted they might jump in before closing the door. Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay has also stated that he will not seek the leadership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2024.