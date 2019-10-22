

Staff, La Presse Canadienne





MONTREAL – Newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted commuters at the Jarry Metro station early Tuesday morning, just hours after the results of the federal election came down.

The party succeeded in winning a second term, but was reduced to a minority government.

Trudeau started the morning sitting alone near an escalator in the Metro before shaking hands with commuters and taking selfies as they passed by.

The Liberals finished the election with 157 seats, while the Conservatives received strong support in western Canada, resulting in 121 seats.

The Bloc Québécois took 32 seats, costing the Liberals and the New Democratic Party (NDP) several ridings in the province.

The Green Party tripled its numbers from the last election to three, including one in New Brunswick, while the People's Party of Canada (PPC) bit the dust.

Trudeau spent Monday night with his wife and three children before delivering his victory speech at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal.

The day after winning the 2015 federal election, the 47-year-old was also found at a Metro station in Montreal, taking photos with commuters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.