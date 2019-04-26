

The Canadian Press





Laval police say a newborn baby left in a shoebox earlier this week was in stable condition Friday and her mother could face charges stemming from the discovery.

They received a 911 call around noon Wednesday from a woman who said someone left the baby girl in a box on her balcony.

Const. Stephanie Beshara says not long after, an area hospital informed them of an 18-year-old who was seeking treatment following childbirth but had no baby with her.

Police allege the woman gave birth alone in an apartment and left it on her neighbour's balcony in the city's Chomedey district.

They estimate the baby spent between 90 minutes and two hours outside while temperatures hovered around seven degrees.

Beshara says the woman has been placed under arrest, but investigators haven't spoken to her because she has been receiving medical treatment.

She could face a charge of failing to provide the necessities of life, but Beshara said it will be up to the Crown to decide.

The baby is in the custody of Quebec youth protection.