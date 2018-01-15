John Tavares scored in regulation time and got the game-winner 1:51 into overtime as the New York Islanders defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Monday night.

The Islanders (23-18-4) posted a third straight win.

Mathew Barzal, coming off his second five-point game of the season on Saturday against the New York Rangers, had a goal and two assists to give him 10 points in his last three outings. Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech also scored for the Islanders

Nicolas Deslauriers, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal (18-20-6).

The Canadiens fired a season-high 55 shots at Thomas Greiss in regulation time while the Islanders had only 22 on Carey Price. Overall shots were 56-24.

Montreal owned the puck in the opening minute, but when Barzal got it, he set up Beauvillier for a goal on his team's first shot on Price 1:24 into the game.